ARS vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Arsenal will look to make it four Premier League wins on the bounce when they take on Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have found some good form in the recent weeks under Mikel Arteta. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have not found any form and consistency has deserted them this season.

However, they have known how to drag the Gunners and the side has gone four games without losing any match.

Mikel Arteta will be expecting great things from his captain. Aubameyang has only scored three goals in the league this season and has looked off pace for a large part of the season so far.

Palace, on the other hand, has succumbed to heavy defeats in the recent weeks – they have lost 7-0 to Liverpool and 3-0 to Aston Villa.

Arsenal will be given a huge boost with the return of Gabriel and Thomas Partey. Crystal Palace will be without centre-back trio Gary Cahill, Scott Dann and Mamadou Sakho.

ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace captain: Alexandre Lacazette

ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace vice-captain: Christian Benteke

ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace defenders: Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Patrick van Aanholt, Cheikhou Kouyate

ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace midfielders: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith-Rowe, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend

ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace strikers: Alexandre Lacazette, Christian Benteke

ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Arsenal probable line-up vs Crystal Palace: Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Mohammed Elneny; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Alexandre Lacazette

ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Crystal Palace probable line-up vs Arsenal: Vicente Guaita; Patrick van Aanholt, Cheikhou Kouyate, James Tomkins, Nathaniel Clyne; Eberechi Eze, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend; Wilfried Zaha; Christian Benteke