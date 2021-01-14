ARS vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Dream11 Best Picks / Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Dream11 Captain / Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more
- Last Updated: January 14, 2021, 17:50 IST
Arsenal will look to make it four Premier League wins on the bounce when they take on Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have found some good form in the recent weeks under Mikel Arteta. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have not found any form and consistency has deserted them this season.
However, they have known how to drag the Gunners and the side has gone four games without losing any match.
Mikel Arteta will be expecting great things from his captain. Aubameyang has only scored three goals in the league this season and has looked off pace for a large part of the season so far.
Palace, on the other hand, has succumbed to heavy defeats in the recent weeks – they have lost 7-0 to Liverpool and 3-0 to Aston Villa.
Arsenal will be given a huge boost with the return of Gabriel and Thomas Partey. Crystal Palace will be without centre-back trio Gary Cahill, Scott Dann and Mamadou Sakho.
ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace captain: Alexandre Lacazette
ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace vice-captain: Christian Benteke
ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace goalkeeper: Bernd Leno
ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace defenders: Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Patrick van Aanholt, Cheikhou Kouyate
ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace midfielders: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith-Rowe, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend
ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace strikers: Alexandre Lacazette, Christian Benteke
ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Arsenal probable line-up vs Crystal Palace: Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Mohammed Elneny; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Alexandre Lacazette
ARS vs CRY Premier League, Dream11 Crystal Palace probable line-up vs Arsenal: Vicente Guaita; Patrick van Aanholt, Cheikhou Kouyate, James Tomkins, Nathaniel Clyne; Eberechi Eze, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend; Wilfried Zaha; Christian Benteke