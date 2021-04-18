ARS vs FUL Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Fulham Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Arsenal are back in action in the Premier League where they will host Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Gunners come into this match after their 3-0 win over Sheffield United in their last Premier League exchange.
Meanwhile, Fulham went down 1-0 to Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday at Craven Cottage.Heading into this match, Fulham manager Scott Parker will not be able to avail the services of Slovakian goalkeeper Marek Rodak as well as Tom Cairney. Also, Ademola Lookman’s participation is highly doubtful.
Arsenal, on the other hand, will be without the services of Kieran Tierney as well as experienced Brazilian centre-back David Luiz. There are also doubts over Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s participation in this match.
Arsenal have managed to find some momentum in the recent games and this should give them a lot of confidence going into this match. On the other hand, Fulham have lost four league games on the bounce and are hurtling towards the relegation.The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Fulham game will commence at 06:00 PM IST.ARS vs FUL Premier League 2020-21, Arsenal vs Fulham Live Streaming
Arsenal vs Fulham match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.ARS vs FUL Premier League 2020-21, Arsenal vs Fulham: Match DetailsSunday, April 18– 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)Premier League 2020-21, ARS vs FUL Dream11 team for Arsenal vs FulhamCaptain: Alexandre LacazetteVice-captain: Bobby Decordova-ReidGoalkeeper: Bernd LenoDefenders: Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Terence Kongolo, Kenny TeteMidfielders: Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Antonee Robinson, Ruben Loftus-CheekStrikers: Alexandre Lacazette, Bobby Decordova-ReidARS vs FUL, Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting line-up vs Fulham: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre LacazetteARS vs FUL, Premier League 2020-21 Fulham possible starting line-up vs Arsenal: Alphonse Areola, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Terence Kongolo, Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Antonee Robinson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic
