ARS vs FUL Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Fulham Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Arsenal are back in action in the Premier League where they will host Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Gunners come into this match after their 3-0 win over Sheffield United in their last Premier League exchange.

Meanwhile, Fulham went down 1-0 to Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday at Craven Cottage.Heading into this match, Fulham manager Scott Parker will not be able to avail the services of Slovakian goalkeeper Marek Rodak as well as Tom Cairney. Also, Ademola Lookman’s participation is highly doubtful.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be without the services of Kieran Tierney as well as experienced Brazilian centre-back David Luiz. There are also doubts over Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s participation in this match.

Arsenal have managed to find some momentum in the recent games and this should give them a lot of confidence going into this match. On the other hand, Fulham have lost four league games on the bounce and are hurtling towards the relegation.

The Premier League 2020-21game will commence at 06:00 PM IST.ARS vs FUL Premier League 2020-21,Live Streaming

Arsenal vs Fulham match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

