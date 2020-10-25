ARS vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21, Arsenal vs Leicester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture between Arsenal and Leicester City is scheduled for Monday, October 26. Both the teams have the same number of wins and losses to their credit. Arsenal as well as Leicester City have a total of nine points, each from five matches.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leicester City outing will commence from 12:45 am IST at the Emirates Stadium. In terms of latest matches, both the teams have been on the losing end. Arsenal lost to Manchester City by 0-1 while Leicester City was defeated by Aston Villa by 0-1.

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leicester City match will be played in an empty stadium due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This is being done for all sports events in order to ensure the well-being of players and people at large.

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the Premier League, Arsenal vs. Leicester City outing on Star Sports Network and can live stream the match on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

ARS vs LEI Premier League Dream11 Team, Arsenal vs Leicester City

Premier League ARS vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Leicester City Captain: Aubameyang

Premier League ARS vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Leicester City Vice-Captain: Gabriel

Premier League ARS vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Leicester City Goalkeeper: Schmeichel

Premier League ARS vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Leicester City Defenders: Tierney, Gabriel, Bellerin, Luiz

Premier League ARS vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Leicester City Midfielders: Thomas, Barnes, Mendy

Premier League ARS vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Leicester City Strikers: Vardy, Aubameyang

Premier League ARS vs LEI, Arsenal probable lineup vs Leicester City: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney; Ceballos, Thomas, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Premier League ARS vs LEI, Leicester City probable lineup vs Arsenal: Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin; Mendy; Perez, Praet, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy