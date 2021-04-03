ARS vs LIV Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

It will all be action at the Emirates this Saturday when Arsenal will take on Liverpool in an exciting league fixture. It has not been a very good season for Liverpool and with 13 wins in 29 games, their title defense is all but over. Heading into this match, the Reds are 25 points off runaway leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal, on the other hand, come into this match with just 12 wins and 42 points so far. Manager Mikel Arteta has only 10 games to bridge the gap on fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur if they have to make it through to European football next season. They will come into this game without Willian. Also, Bukayo Saka withdrew from the England squad as he is suffering from a minor hamstring problem. And they will be without David Luiz who has been sidelined from the game with an injury.

Liverpool have struggled all season with a number of injury concerns and they will still have to deal with the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip. The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Liverpool game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.

Arsenal vs Liverpool match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Sunday, March 4 – 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Emirates Stadium

Alexandre LacazetteSadio ManeBernd LenoHector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Nat Phillips, Ozan KabakNicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Thiago Alcantara, FabinhoAlexandre Lacazette, Sadio ManeBernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre LacazetteAlisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane