ARS Vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction Community Shield, Arsenal Vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Liverpool (LIV) will face Arsenal (ARS) on Saturday August 29, in the FA Community Shield. The Community Shield Arsenal vs Liverpool fixture will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London. The FA Community Shield, Arsenal vs Liverpool will commence from 9:00 PM (IST).

FA Community Shield, Arsenal vs Liverpool Team News, Injury Update

Defender Virgil van Dijk is fully fit for the upcoming clash against the Reds. Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold might get a chance to feature in the playing XI.

“Virgil looks fine, he looks not good because he has the cut there, but apart from that it should be fine,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

As for Arsenal, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli and Shkodran Mustafi are sitting on the injury bench.

ARS vs LIV Community Shield Dream11 Team for Liverpool vs Arsenal

Community Shield ARS vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Liverpool Captain: Salah

Community Shield ARS vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Liverpool Vice-Captain: Mane

Community Shield ARS vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Liverpool Goalkeeper: Leno

Community Shield ARS vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Liverpool Defenders: Tierney, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson

Community Shield ARS vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Liverpool Midfielders: Xhaka, Fabinho, Mane

Community Shield ARS vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Liverpool Strikers: Aubameyang, Firmino, Salah

Community Shield ARS vs LIV, Liverpool probable lineup vs Arsenal: Leno, Saliba, Luiz, Tierney, Cedric, Willock, Xhaka, Saka, Willian, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Community Shield ARS vs LIV, Arsenal probable lineup vs Liverpool: Alisson, Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Brewster, Mane