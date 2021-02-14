ARS vs LU Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leeds United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Arsenal will take on Leeds United at home in the top flight for the first time since 2004 on Sunday. There is just one point and one place separating both sides in the Premier League table.

The visitors head to the Emirates Stadium sitting 10th in the table and they also have a game in hand over the hosts who have dropped down to the bottom half as a result of their defeat at Aston Villa last weekend.

The Gunners' recent resurgence has been halted with back-to-back defeats against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

Both sides have been entertaining all season and we expect this game to be a goal fest. It is advantage Arsenal as the Gunners are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Leeds, having won three of those encounters.

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leeds United game will commence at 10:00 pm IST.

Arsenal vs Leeds United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Sunday, February 14 – 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21, ARS vs LU Dream11 team for Arsenal vs Leeds United

Captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Vice-captain: Patrick Bamford

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Cedric Soares, Gabriel, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper

Midfielders: Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich

Strikers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Patrick Bamford

ARS vs LU, Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting line-up vs Leeds United: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos; Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

ARS vs LU, Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United possible starting line-up vs Arsenal: Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas, Raphinha; Patrick Bamford