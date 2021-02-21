ARS vs MCI Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City will be looking to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table as they lock horns against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this weekend. After a three-game slump, Arsenal gave a glimpse of their form when they thrashed Leeds United 4-2 and this has put them in the tenth spot in the standings.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have been belligerent in their campaign so far. The 3-1 win over Everton in midweek in the Premier League has put the side 10 points over second-placed Manchester United. Also, they are on a seventeen-game winning streak across all competitions.

Arsenal have managed to win only one out of the last five games between the two sides, and have lost four times.

Manchester City have superb in 2021, and they are expected to continue their good run of form.

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester City game will commence at 10:00 pm IST.

ARS vs MCI Premier League 2020-21, Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming

Arsenal vs Manchester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

ARS vs MCI Premier League 2020-21, Arsenal vs Manchester City: Match Details

Sunday, February 21 – 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21, ARS vs MCI Dream11 team for Arsenal vs Manchester City

Captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Vice-captain: Raheem Sterling

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Cedric Soares, Gabriel, John Stones, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez

Strikers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

ARS vs MCI, Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting line-up vs Manchester City: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cedric Soares; Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

ARS vs MCI, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting line-up vs Arsenal: Ederson; Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling