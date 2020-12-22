ARS vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Carabao Cup 2020, Arsenal vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips| Arsenal are clearly having a torrid season. They are without a win in the last five Premier League matches. Things don’t get easier for the Gunners as they will next face Manchester City in the quarter-finals match of the Carabao Cup. The match will begin at 1.30 am on Wednesday, December 23, at the Emirates Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are not firing all cylinders yet and Arsenal maybe able to bring their campaign back on track with a win in the Carabao Cup. Having said that City have all the attacking riches to make life hard for Arsenal.

Manchester City beat Burnley by 3-0 to clinch the spot in the Carabao Cup 2020 quarter-finals. Arsenal on the other hand was up against Liverpool. After both the teams failed to score any goals, Mikel Arteta’s side scraped through in the penalties.

ARS vs MCI Carabao Cup 2020, Arsenal vs Manchester City: Match Details

Arsenal vs Manchester City match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 23. The fixture will be played at the Emirates Stadium at 1:30 AM IST.

ARS vs MCI Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

ARS vs MCI Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Vice Captain: Raheem Sterling

ARS vs MCI Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

ARS vs MCI Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Defenders: Rob Holding, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Reben Dias

ARS vs MCI Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Kevin De Bruyne, Dani Ceballos, Riyad Mahrez

ARS vs MCI Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City strikers: Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

ARS vs MCI Carabao Cup 2020, Arsenal probable starting XI vs Manchester City: Bernd Leno; William Saliba, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding; Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka , Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Edward Nketiah, Willian, Nicolas Pépé, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

ARS vs MCI Carabao Cup 2020, Manchester City probable starting XI vs Arsenal: Ederson; Reben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker; Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva