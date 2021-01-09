ARS vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction FA Cup 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Arsenal will start the defence of their FA Cup title when they will play hosts to Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium.

Last season, Arsenal were brilliant in the FA Cup as they beat Manchester City and Chelsea on their way to securing the coveted trophy. Arteta scripted history by becoming the first footballer to win the FA Cup both as a player and as a manager. For this match, Arteta could rest the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe.

Newcastle United have been really poor this season as they have not won in their last six games, and even lost to lower-division Brentford in the League Cup quarterfinal. Even in the last match, Newcastle United lost 2-1 to Leicester City at St. James' Park.

Arsenal have won 79 of the previous 184 games between both these sides while they have lost 67. In total, 38 previous matches have ended in draws.

ARS vs NEW FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Newcastle United

ARS vs NEW FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Newcastle United Captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

ARS vs NEW FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Newcastle United Vice-captain: Andy Carroll

ARS vs NEW FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Newcastle United Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

ARS vs NEW FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Newcastle United Defenders: Rob Holding, David Luiz, Javi Manquillo, Federico Fernandez

ARS vs NEW FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Newcastle United Midfielders: Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jeff Hendrick, Miguel Almiron

ARS vs NEW FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Newcastle United Strikers: Andy Carroll, Eddie Nketiah

ARS vs NEW FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Arsenal probable line-up vs Newcastle United: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, David Luiz, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock; Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Eddie Nketiah

ARS vs NEW FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Newcastle United probable line-up vs Arsenal: Martin Dubravka; Javi Manquillo, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth; Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick, Miguel Almiron; Andy Carroll