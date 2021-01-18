ARS vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Arsenal will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they continue their 2020-21 campaign at home to Newcastle United on Monday night. They were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on Thursday. Newcastle, on the other hand, will come into this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Sheffield United on Tuesday.

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta will not be able to avail the services of Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney, who is nursing an injury. And there are doubts over the availability of young Brazilian attacker Gabriel Martinelli as well as Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, will not be able to call upon the services of Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, who is currently suspended.

Also, there are doubts over availability of winger Allan Saint-Maximin, defender Paul Dummett, and centre-back Jamaal Lascelles.

Arsenal are currently 11th in the league table, and with the addition of Emile Smith Rowe to their midfield, the side has been powerful in the last few matches.

ARS vs NEW Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Arsenal probable line-up vs Newcastle United: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

ARS vs NEW Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Newcastle United probable line-up vs Arsenal: Karl Darlow, Matt Ritchie, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark, Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Jeff Hendrick, Joelinton, Callum Wilson