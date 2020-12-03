ARS vs RPD Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League Group B Match, Arsenal vs Rapid Wien - Playing XI, Football

Arsenal will be back in action in the UEFA Europa League this week as they host Rapid Wein in an important Group B match at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, December 4. The UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal and Rapid Wein is scheduled to kick-off at 01:30am IST.

Despite their poor form in the Premier League, Arsenal have spectacular record in the Europa League. They are at the top of their group with 12 points from four games and are the favourites to win this fixture. With an impressive run in the Europa League, Mikel Arteta’s men have effectively sealed their spot in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Meanwhile, Rapid Wein are currently in the third position in the group standings and are level on points with second placed Molde. The Austrian giants face an uphill battle to secure qualification over the next few weeks and they will be keen to take away couple of points from this game.

Both teams have faced each other on three occasions, Arsenal won two, while Rapid Wein have managed to dominate just one. The reverse fixture between the two teams in October this year ended in a narrow 2-1 win for the Gunners, as the Austrians put up quite a fight.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Rapid Wien: Team News, Injury Update

Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers, and Pablo Mari are currently injured and will not feature against Rapid Wien.

Whereas, Rapid Wien have a long list of injuries to account for as Tamas Szanto, Philipp Schobesberger, Christopher Dibon, Dalibor Velimirovic, Dejan Ljubicic and Dejan Petrovic will be out due to injuries.

ARS vs RPD UEFA Europa League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Rapid Wien

ARS vs RPD UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Captain: Alexandre Lacazette

ARS vs RPD UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Vice-Captain: Ercan Kara

ARS vs RPD UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Goalkeeper: Runar Alex Runarsson

ARS vs RPD UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Defenders: Mateo Barac, Shkodran Mustafi, Cedric Soares

ARS vs RPD UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Thorsten Schick, Joe Willock

ARS vs RPD UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Strikers: Kelvin Arase, Taxiarchis Fountas, Alexandre Lacazette, Ercan Kara

UEFA Europa League ARS vs RPD, Arsenal possible starting line-up vs Rapid Wien: Runar Alex Runarsson; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Cedric Soares; Reiss Nelson, Granit Xhaka, Joe Willock, Nicolas Pepe; Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette

UEFA Europa League ARS vs RPD, Rapid Wien possible starting line-up vs Arsenal: Richard Strebinger; Filip Stojkovic, Steffen Hofmann, Mateo Barac; Kelvin Arase, Srdan Grahovac, Marcel Ritzmaier, Maximilian Ullmann; Thorsten Schick, Ercan Kara, Taxiarchis Fountas