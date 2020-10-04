ARS vs SHF Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Arsenal vs Sheffield United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Arsenal will look to bounce back when they roll out the carpet for relegation-hit Sheffield United in the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 on Sunday, October 4. The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Sheffield United match will be hosted at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners, who are 5th in the league standings with six points from three games, lost to defending champions Liverpool in their last outing. After full-time, the scoreboard read 3-1. Meanwhile, tonight's opponents Sheffield United are yet to see a win coming their way in the 2020-21 season. In their previous match, the Blades went down against Leed United 1-0. The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Sheffield United match will kick off at 6:30 pm.

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might get a place in the starting XI. Meanwhile, defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Cedric Soares have returned to the side and will be available for their home game.

Sheffield United, however, will travel without goalkeeper Simon Moore and defender Lys Mousset. While defender John Egan has returned from the suspension bench and might play from the opening whistle.

Defender Jack O'Connell has been ruled out for six months due to knee injury.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Sheffield United: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Xhaka, Saka, Maitland-Niles; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Ampadu; Baldock, Lundstram, Berge, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, McBurnie