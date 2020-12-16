ARS vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Southampton Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Arsenal have been without a win in the last five matches in the Premier League 2020-21. So the match against Southampton on Tuesday, December 16, becomes a must-win encounter for Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Southampton match will commence from 11:30 PM IST at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have emerged victorious in four out of 12 matches they have played till now and have a total of 13 points to their credit. They lost their last match against Burnely in the Premier League 2020-21 by single goal.

Southampton have been doing quite well in the league. The team have seven wins and 23 points from 12 matches to its credit. In their latest match in the Premier League 2020-21 Southampton beat Sheffield United by 3-0. The Saints are at the fourth spot right now ahead of many much-fancied teams.

ARS vs SOU Premier League 2020-21, Arsenal vs Southampton: Broadcast and Live Streaming

Arsenal will playing against Southampton in the Premier League 2020-21 match. The outing is scheduled for 11:30 PM IST on December 16. The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Southampton match will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Online viewers can watch the Manchester City vs Burnley match on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

ARS vs SOU Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Southampton

ARS vs SOU Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Arsenal vs Southampton Captain: Willian

ARS vs SOU Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Arsenal vs Southampton Vice-Captain: David Luiz

ARS vs SOU Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Arsenal vs Southampton Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

ARS vs SOU Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Arsenal vs Southampton Defenders: David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek

ARS vs SOU Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Arsenal vs Southampton Midfielders: Willian, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Stuart Armstrong

ARS vs SOU Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Arsenal vs Southampton Strikers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Danny Ings

ARS vs SOU Premier League 2020-21, Arsenal probable lineup vs Southampton: Bernd Leno, David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Willian, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

ARS vs SOU Premier League 2020-21, Southampton probable lineup vs Arsenal: Alex McCarthy, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Bertrand, James Ward Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Stuart Armstrong, Danny Ings, Che Adams