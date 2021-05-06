ARS vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Semi-Final second leg match between Arsenal and Villarreal: With their dreams of continental silverware still very much alive, Arsenal welcome Villarreal to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Friday. Mikel Arteta’s side lost the tie 1-2 in the first leg of the semi-final but scored a crucial away goal despite going down to ten men against Villarreal in Spain.

Meanwhile, the visitors travel to North London on a nine-game winning streak in the Europa League. Unai Emery’s men have scored at least two goals on seven separate occasions and drew just once in this season’s tournament. The ARS vs VIL UEFA Europa League 2020-21 semi-final second leg match is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST.

Ahead of the match between ARS vs VIL, here is everything you need to know:

ARS vs VIL Telecast and Live Streaming details

All matches of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 series will be telecasted live on Sony Network. While SonyLIV will live stream the action.

ARS vs VIL Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 7 at the Emirates Stadium in London. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

ARS vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nicolas Pepe

Vice-Captain: Samuel Chukwueze

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Granit Xhaka, David Luiz, Mario Gaspar, Rob Holding

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Manuel Trigueros, Emile Smith Rowe

Strikers: Nicolas Pepe, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Samuel Chukwueze

ARS vs VIL Probable XIs

Arsenal: Bernd Leno (GK); Granit Xhaka, David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Willian, Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo (GK); Mario Gaspar, Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol, Samuel Chukwueze, Manuel Trigueros, Daniel Parejo, Moi Gomez, Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer

