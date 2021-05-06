ARS vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Semi-Final second leg match between Arsenal and Villarreal: With their dreams of continental silverware still very much alive, Arsenal welcome Villarreal to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Friday. Mikel Arteta’s side lost the tie 1-2 in the first leg of the semi-final but scored a crucial away goal despite going down to ten men against Villarreal in Spain.
Meanwhile, the visitors travel to North London on a nine-game winning streak in the Europa League. Unai Emery’s men have scored at least two goals on seven separate occasions and drew just once in this season’s tournament. The ARS vs VIL UEFA Europa League 2020-21 semi-final second leg match is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST.
Ahead of the match between ARS vs VIL, here is everything you need to know:
ARS vs VIL Telecast and Live Streaming details
All matches of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 series will be telecasted live on Sony Network. While SonyLIV will live stream the action.
ARS vs VIL Match Details
The match will be played on Friday, May 7 at the Emirates Stadium in London. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST.
ARS vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Nicolas Pepe
Vice-Captain: Samuel Chukwueze
Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno
Defenders: Granit Xhaka, David Luiz, Mario Gaspar, Rob Holding
Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Manuel Trigueros, Emile Smith Rowe
Strikers: Nicolas Pepe, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Samuel Chukwueze
ARS vs VIL Probable XIs
Arsenal: Bernd Leno (GK); Granit Xhaka, David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Willian, Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo (GK); Mario Gaspar, Mario Gaspar, Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol, Samuel Chukwueze, Manuel Trigueros, Daniel Parejo, Moi Gomez, Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer
