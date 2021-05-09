ARS vs WBA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Arsenal vs West Brom: Arsenal will play host to relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Arsenal are coming into this game after losing to Spanish club Villarreal CF in the semi-final of the Europa League. Mikel Arteta’s side is winless in their last six games at the Emirates Stadium in all competitions.

Arsenal are currently placed at the tenth spot in the Premier League table with 49 points in their kitty. So far, the Gunners have played 34 games, won 14, lost 13 and seven games ended in a draw.

On the other hand, West Brom are sitting at the 19th spot in Premier League, with just five wins from 34 games. In their previous encounter, West Brom were beaten 3-0 at the hands of Leicester City F.C.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Arsenal FC and West Brom FC; here is everything you need to know:

ARS vs WBA Telecast

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights of Premier League in India.

ARS vs WBA Live Streaming

The match between ARS vs WBA is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar in India.

ARS vs WBA Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 9 at Emirates Stadium. The game will start at 11:30 pm (IST).

ARS vs WBA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Vice-Captain- Mbaye Diagne

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders – Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers, D Furlong

Midfielders – Bukayo Saka, Romaine Sawyers, Conor Gallagher, Mohamed Elneny

Forwards – Mbaye Diagne, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli

ARS vs WBA Probable XIs:

Arsenal Probable XI: Bernd Leno; Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey; Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

West Brom Probable XI: Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Romaine Sawyers, Okay Yokuslu, Conor Gallagher, Matheus Pereira; Callum Robinson, Mbaye Diagne

