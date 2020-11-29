ARS vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Wolves Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

It has not been a good run of late for Arsenal in the Premier League and they will be looking to find some momentum when they clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday. Arsenal will be very desperate for these three points as they failed to register wins as well as goals in the last few outings. The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Wolves match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

They were rather substandard against Leeds when the match ended with a 0-0 draw. Mikel Arteta's team were never allowed to hit the ground running and a 10-man side scraped through to claim a point.

However, the road will not be too easy for Arsenal as Wolves have a solid backline and they will test the Gunners’ patience as well as the penetration capacity. Wolves are good on the counterattack too.

Both the sides have not managed to find too many goals and the onus will be on the strikers to push forward and find the net in a match which will defined by few inches.

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Wolves kick-off time is 12:45 am.

ARS vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Wolves

ARS vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Arsenal vs Wolves Captain: Alexandre Lacazette

ARS vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Arsenal vs Wolves Vice-Captain: Raul Jimenez

ARS vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Arsenal vs Wolves Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

ARS vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Arsenal vs Wolves Defenders: L Koscielny, Willy Boly, Hector Bellerin, Conor Coady

ARS vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Arsenal vs Wolves Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Reiss Nelson, Rayan Alt-Nouri

ARS vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Arsenal vs Wolves Strikers: Alexandre Lacazette, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence

ARS vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Arsenal probable line-up vs Wolves: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka; Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

ARS vs WOL Premier League, Dream11 Wolves probable line-up vs Arsenal: Rui Patricio; Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman; Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Rayan Alt-Nouri; Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence