Arsenal Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Out of Southampton Game for 'Personal Reasons'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arsenal said on Tuesday that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be a part of their squad for Premier League trip to Southampton.

Arsenal will once more be without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Tuesday's Premier League trip to Southampton. The Gabon striker missed holders Arsenal's fourth-round FA Cup defeat by the Saints on Saturday due to what the north London side said were "personal reasons".

The Gunners said on Tuesday Aubameyang would not be a member of their squad for the trip to the south coast for "personal family reasons".

They could also be without Kieran Tierney because of the left-back's calf injury.


