Premier League: Arsenal Signs Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari To Bolster Defense

Arsenal bolstered its defensive options ahead of the new English season by signing right back Cedric Soares and center back Pablo Mari on permanent deals on Monday.

Both players joined the Premier League club initially on loan in January.

Mari moved from Brazilian team Flamengo and was restricted to three appearances for Arsenal before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury after the restart of the Premier League season following the coronavirus outbreak.

✍️ We have reached agreement with both Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to join the club on permanent deals. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 24, 2020

Soares is a Portugal international who joined from Southampton.

