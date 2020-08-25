SPORTS

Premier League: Arsenal Signs Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari To Bolster Defense

Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari signed permanent deals with Arsenal ahead of the new Premier League season.

Arsenal bolstered its defensive options ahead of the new English season by signing right back Cedric Soares and center back Pablo Mari on permanent deals on Monday.

Both players joined the Premier League club initially on loan in January.

Mari moved from Brazilian team Flamengo and was restricted to three appearances for Arsenal before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury after the restart of the Premier League season following the coronavirus outbreak.

Soares is a Portugal international who joined from Southampton.

