Arsenal Sink Sporting Lisbon, Real Betis Topple AC Milan in Europa League

Danny Welbeck pounced on a defensive lapse to snatch a 1-0 victory for Arsenal at Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League on Thursday, while seven-time European champions AC Milan crashed to a home defeat by Real Betis.England forward Welbeck struck a 78th-minute winner in Portugal as he punished a mistake by former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates to hand Arsenal a third win in three matches in Group E.Unai Emery's Gunners have now won 11 games in a row in all competitions -- the club's best run since 2007 -- and are on the verge of qualifying for the Europa League last 32.Gennaro Gattuso's Milan dropped their first points in Group F as goals from Antonio Sanabria and Giovani Lo Celso, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, earned Betis a famous 2-1 win in Italy.Patrick Cutrone grabbed a consolation for Milan who finished the game with 10 men after Samuel Castillejo saw red for the hosts in injury time.Olympiakos beat Dudelange of Luxembourg 2-0 in the group's other fixture, while there was more misery for Brendan Rodgers and Scottish champions Celtic in Germany.Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha and Portugal winger Bruma, who scored against Scotland in a friendly this month, were both on target in the first half as RB Leipzig won 2-0.Salzburg picked up a third successive victory to stay top of Group B as Munas Dabbur netted twice in a 3-0 defeat of bottom side Rosenborg.