Arsenal V Benfica Europa League Game To Be Played In Athens

Arsenal will play Benfica in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Athens due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in the United Kingdom regarding arrivals from Portugal, UEFA said on Friday.

The match will kick off at Olympiakos Piraeus’ home ground in the Greek capital at 1755 GMT on Feb. 25.

The game, which was due to be held at the Emirates Stadium, was moved because Portugal is on the UK’s ‘red list’, which means those arriving from the country must self-isolate for 10 days, with no exemptions for elite athletes.

“UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and SL Benfica will now take place at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus, Greece,” European soccer’s governing body said in a statement.

The first leg will be held in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

Manchester United’s Europa League last-32 game at Real Sociedad was moved from San Sebastian to Turin due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Spain that prevent the English side from entering the country.

Liverpool’s Champions League first leg away to RB Leipzig on Feb. 16 has been moved to Budapest as a result of travel restrictions in Germany, as has Manchester City’s first leg at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Feb. 24.