Arsenal vs Liverpool: Aubameyang Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman with Black Panther Celebration

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Black Panther celebration held a completely different significance on Saturday as he performed it on the day Marvel Studios' Black Panther's lead actor Chadwick Boseman passed away with cancer. Early morning on Saturday, the news came that Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

As the world mourned his death, Arsenal striker Aubameyang performed his Black Panther celebration after scoring in the Community Shield against Liverpool, to put the Gunners in the lead. This wasn't the first time that Gabonese performed the celebration but on a day when Boseman died, it felt completely different.

While football action saw a tribute for Boseman in England, he was also celebrated in Belgium during the Formula One race.

Lewis Hamilton, who grabbed the pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday, dedicated his record-breaking qualifying laps to Boseman and his memory.

"This is a really important pole for me because I woke up to the saddest news of Chadwick passing away… It has been such a heavy year for all of us so it rocked me. I wanted to go out there and drive to perfection because of what he has done for our people and how he has shown young kids what is possible," Hamilton said after the qualifying.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilsons Ma Raineys Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King TChalla to life in Black Panther."

His T’Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016′s Captain America: Civil War, and his 'Wakanda Forever' salute reverberated around the world after the release of Black Panther two years ago.

(With inputs from AP)