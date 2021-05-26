sports

1-MIN READ

Arsenal Women Sign Japan's World Cup-winning Star Mana Iwabuchi

Mana Iwabuchi (Photo Credit: Arsenal Women Twitter)

Mana Iwabuchi (Photo Credit: Arsenal Women Twitter)

Mana Iwabuchi joined Arsenal after playing in the Women's Super League for Aston Villa for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

World Cup-winning Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi signed for the Arsenal Women’s team on Wednesday. Iwabuchi joined Arsenal after playing in the Women’s Super League for Aston Villa for the second half of the 2020-21 season. The 28-year-old has scored 31 goals in 74 appearances for Japan. She was part of the Japan teams that won the World Cup in 2011 and earned the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

“I’m so happy to finally be able to announce that I am an Arsenal player," Iwabuchi told Arsenal’s website.

“I know the club has wanted to sign me for a long time now, so it’s a great honour to be able to play for Arsenal. There are so many amazing players and I can’t wait to get started."

Arsenal, who finished third in the WSL, said the deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

first published:May 26, 2021, 22:51 IST