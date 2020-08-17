Arsenal Women's Team is Keeping England Alive in European Football Tournaments

Arsenal's women's football team is keeping English hopes alive in Europe this season as they prepare for their Women's Champions League quarter-final.

Arsenal is set to take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on August 22 and if they advance, they will further England's bid of a European title this year.

Among the men, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City was shocked 1-3 by Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals while Manchester United were dumped out of Europa League with 2-1 loss to Sevilla on Monday.

ALSO READ | Man City vs Lyon: Lyon Stun Manchester City 3-1 to Reach Champions League Semifinals

While City were overwhelming favourites against Lyon and they were stunned by the French side, United were not outright favourite against 5-time winners Sevilla but their wastefulness was punished by the Spanish side.

Arsenal women have a huge star in the Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema, who is currently one of the biggest goal threats in world football. Aged 22, she broke her country's goal-scoring record and won the Women's Super League Golden Boot in the last two seasons.

Not only does she perform remarkably in front of the goal, she is great with assists as well.

Arsenal remain the only British team to have won the Champions League back in 2006-07 but this is also the first time they have been in the tournament since 2014.

ALSO READ | UEFA Europa League: Manchester United Fall to Sevilla in Semi-finals, End Season Trophyless

Arsenal surely aren't the favourites in the tournament with Lyon and Wolfsburg in the competition but the team will surely be going for a win.

With Guardiola and Solskjaer out of the running, Joe Montemurro will be looking to keep England's flag flying high in Europe.