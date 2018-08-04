English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Arsenal's Kolasinac Faces up to 10 Weeks Out with Knee Problem
Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac will be out of action for eight to 10 weeks after suffering an injury to his left knee, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Sead Kolasinac. (IMAGE: Reuters)
LONDON: Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac will be out of action for eight to 10 weeks after suffering an injury to his left knee, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The Bosnia international was forced off during Wednesday's pre-season win over London rivals Chelsea in Dublin after a clash with Victor Moses.
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey missed that game with a tight calf and will aim to return to training next week, the club added.
Arsenal start their Premier League campaign at home to Manchester City on Aug. 12.
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
