Arsenal's Kolasinac Faces up to 10 Weeks Out with Knee Problem

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac will be out of action for eight to 10 weeks after suffering an injury to his left knee, the Premier League club said on Friday.The Bosnia international was forced off during Wednesday's pre-season win over London rivals Chelsea in Dublin after a clash with Victor Moses.Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey missed that game with a tight calf and will aim to return to training next week, the club added.Arsenal start their Premier League campaign at home to Manchester City on Aug. 12.