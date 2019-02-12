LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Arsenal's Ramsey Signs Four-Year Juventus Deal

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has signed a four-year deal to join Juventus on a free transfer, the Italian champions said on Monday.

AFP

Updated:February 12, 2019, 2:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Arsenal's Ramsey Signs Four-Year Juventus Deal
(Image: Premier League/Twitter)
Loading...
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has signed a four-year deal to join Juventus on a free transfer, the Italian champions said on Monday.

The 28-year-old Wales international will arrive in northern Italy on July 1 with his contract running until June 30, 2023.

Juventus said that the club are liable to pay 3.7 million euros ($4.1 million) by July 10 in the absence of a transfer fee.

Ramsey began his career at Cardiff City, making his first team debut in 2007 before arriving at Arsenal in July 2008.

Over the past decade, he has played 256 Premier League games, scoring 38 top-flight goals, and winning three FA Cup and two Community Shield.

He also had two loan spells at Nottingham Forest in 2010, and back at the former club, Cardiff in 2011.

"As well as being recognized as a solid Premier League player, Ramsey brings a wealth of European experience," Juventus said.

Ramsey has 58 caps for Wales, scoring 14 goals, and was a part of the Welsh side that reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

He becomes the third Welshman to play for Juventus following club legend John Charles and former European Golden Boot winner Ian Rush.

 

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram