English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wenger to Leave Arsenal at the End of Season, Bids Adieu in an Emotional Statement
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will leave the club at the end of season, the Frenchman said in a statement issued by the Premier League club on Friday
Arsene Wenger. (Getty Images)
Arsene Wenger will bring his 22-year stay in charge of Arsenal to a close at the end of the season, the Frenchman announced on Friday.
"After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season," Wenger said in a statement posted on the club's website.
"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years."
Wenger, 68, won three Premier League titles, leading the only side to go a full league season unbeaten in 2003-04, and lifted seven FA Cups during his tenure.
However, he has been under increasing pressure to step down from the club's fans for several seasons as Arsenal haven't won the Premier League for 14 years and risk missing out on Champions League qualification for the second consecutive season.
Arsenal's only realistic chance of making the Champions League next season is by winning the Europa League where the Gunners face Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.
"I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high," added Wenger.
"To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever."
Arsenal's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke paid tribute to a man of "unparallelled class".
"Arsene has unparallelled class and we will always be grateful to him. Everyone who loves Arsenal and everyone who loves football owes him a debt of gratitude," said Kroenke, who took a controlling stake in the club in 2011.
"This is one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport. One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsene has brought to the club on and off the pitch. His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched."
Arsenal added that a successor to Wenger will be found "as soon as possible".
Also Watch
"After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season," Wenger said in a statement posted on the club's website.
"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years."
Wenger, 68, won three Premier League titles, leading the only side to go a full league season unbeaten in 2003-04, and lifted seven FA Cups during his tenure.
However, he has been under increasing pressure to step down from the club's fans for several seasons as Arsenal haven't won the Premier League for 14 years and risk missing out on Champions League qualification for the second consecutive season.
Arsenal's only realistic chance of making the Champions League next season is by winning the Europa League where the Gunners face Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.
"I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high," added Wenger.
"To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever."
Arsenal's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke paid tribute to a man of "unparallelled class".
"Arsene has unparallelled class and we will always be grateful to him. Everyone who loves Arsenal and everyone who loves football owes him a debt of gratitude," said Kroenke, who took a controlling stake in the club in 2011.
"This is one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport. One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsene has brought to the club on and off the pitch. His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched."
Arsenal added that a successor to Wenger will be found "as soon as possible".
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Huawei P20, P20 Pro: Here is All You Need to Know About The World's First Triple Camera Smartphones
- How Ad Targeting Works on Facebook: Who All Have Access To Your Data?
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante Worth Rs 3.76 Crore Home Delivery in Hyderabad - Watch Video
- Beyond The Clouds Review: Despite the Bollywood Cliches, Majid Majidi's Film Will Win Hearts
- IPL 2018: Chennai Eye Win Against Rajasthan at Their New Home