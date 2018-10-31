English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arsene Wenger Vows to Return in 2019
Arsene Wenger has promised he will be back in football management at the start of 2019, but the Frenchman does not yet know at which club.
Arsene Wenger during his final game at Emirates. (Reuters)
Arsene Wenger has promised he will be back in football management at the start of 2019, but the Frenchman does not yet know at which club.
The 69-year-old veteran boss ended his 22-year reign at Premier League side Arsenal at the end of last season but insisted at the time he was not yet finished with football.
Asked when he would be back in management, Wenger told Sky Sports on Wednesday: "At the beginning of the year.
"It will seem odd to go somewhere else but I can't tell you (where) because I don't know where I'll be. I'll be somewhere -- but I don't know where.
"I have had a good rest and watched football a lot. I have many good memories, so I miss them."
Meanwhile Wenger, whose final seasons in charge of Arsenal saw the once mighty Gunners struggling to contend for the English title, was pleased by the north London giants' start to this season.
Under new manager Unai Emery, Arsenal are currently fourth in the table, just four points behind Premier League leaders and reigning champions Manchester City, despite losing their first two league games this term.
"When Arsenal win I am happy," said Wenger. "I felt I worked very hard and I think I left it (the club) in good shape.
"After that, I'm a supporter like anyone else -- I want them to win football games."
He added: "As a manager you have an influence, not only on the careers of players, the style of play and results but on the structure and impact you give to the club and overall that is very important - that the club can always continue at a very good level."
Wenger, in a separate interview with talkSPORT radio, was asked if Arsenal could win the Premier League this season, having last been crowned champions of England under him in the 2003/04campaign.
"Why not?," he replied. "When you look at last season at home we won 15, drew two and lost two -- it's away we were not good enough.
"But overall the quality's there. They have a chance -- but at the moment we have some other teams who look very strong as well."
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
