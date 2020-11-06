News18 Logo

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Calls for VAR in Europa League Group Stages

Mikel Arteta (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Mikel Arteta (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants Video Assistant Referee system at the knockout stage of the Europa League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said UEFA must review their decision to only introduce the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system at the knockout stage of the Europa League after his team had a goal controversially ruled out for offside on Thursday.

Arsenal fell behind in the 22nd minute in London before fighting back to beat Norway’s Molde 4-1 in Group B of Europe’s second-tier club competition.

But Arteta was left frustrated that a goal from Eddie Nketiah was ruled out, with TV replays showing he was onside.

“I don’t think it makes any sense … when we have the technology and we all believe it is the right call for everybody to do it,” Arteta told reporters.

“We were complaining with the referee because we were told it was clearly onside, and obviously it’s a situation that can change the game. So it’s something they (UEFA) have to look at and, if possible, change it.”

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Aston Villa.


