Artur Beterbiev Sets Sights on Undisputed Title After Win Over Joe Smith Jr

Light-heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev has his sights set on undisputed status after stopping American Joe Smith Jr in two rounds to add the WBO title to his WBC and IBF belts.

The Montreal-based Russian racked up three knockdowns with a flurry of brutal shots, leaving Smith looking badly hurt before referee Harvey Dock waved the fight off with just over 40 seconds remaining in the second round.

Beterbiev, 37, preserved his unbeaten record with the 18th win of his career, all of which have finished inside the distance.

His victory on Saturday takes him closer to a unification fight with WBA holder Dmitry Bivol, who defended his title with a unanimous win over Canelo Alvarez in May.

”Joe is a little open and it was easy to get to him. Two fighters that both have good punches, and I was lucky to get first,” Beterbiev said. ”I have two unification fights, I prefer unified. I prefer to be undisputed.”

Earlier this week, Bivol’s promoter Andrey Ryabinskiy told Sky Sports the WBA champion was ”extremely interested” in a fight for the undisputed light-heavyweight championship of the world.

