Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Arvind Singh, Rowing

Arvind Singh was introduced to rowing when he joined the Indian Army.

Born and brought up in a humble farming family from Khabra village of Uttar Pradesh, Arvind joined the rowing team after he completed his Army training in April 2016.

Along with his fellow Army trainee Arjun Lal Jat, he decided to team up for rowing training in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls category. The duo was the reserves at the 2018 Asian Games, when the Indian team of Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh received the bronze in the lightweight double sculls.

Arvind and Arjun received their first boost of confidence when they won the silver medal in the 2019 Asian Championships.

Raising hopes for Tokyo 2021 Olympics, the team finished second and ahead of much stronger teams like Uzbekistan in the qualifying round that was held in Tokyo in April.

Age – 25

Sports/Discipline – Rowing

First Olympic Games - Tokyo 2020

Major Achievements

Asian Championships

Silver - Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls, 2019 Chungju, South Korea

World Rowing Championships

Finished Third - Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls (FE), 2019, Linz, Austria

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Arvind along with his rowing partner Arjun won the silver medal at the Asia and Oceania Olympic continental qualification regatta to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in April.

Recent Performances

Arvind and Arjun have been in training camp at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, since October 2020 and practicing for the Tokyo Olympics without the fanfare of cheering crowds. At the qualification event at the Sea Forest Waterway on Tokyo Bay in April, the duo finished second in the final race of the Asia/Oceania Continental Qualifying Regatta.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here