Aryna Sabalenka Beat Ashleigh Barty to Reach Wuhan Open Final

Wuhan Open 2019: Aryna Sabalenka downed world No.1 Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the final.

AFP

Updated:September 27, 2019, 11:11 PM IST
Aryna Sabalenka stayed on course to defending her Wuhan Open title. (Photo Credit: @WTA)
Wuhan: Reigning Wuhan Open champion Aryna Sabalenka said her Friday semi-final victory over world number one Ashleigh Barty tastes sweeter than last year's tournament win after her tough journey on this year's tour.

The 21-year-old Belarusian power-hitter proved she was back in top form and well past her slump as she dismissed Barty 7-5, 6-4 in 103 minutes.

She fired 24 winners and saved four of the five break points she faced against Barty, who needed treatment for a left calf injury halfway through the second set.

It was her 11th consecutive win in Wuhan and takes her career record in China to 28-6.

"It means a lot for me," said the ninth-seeded Sabalenka, who awaits either Petra Kvitova or American Alison Riske in the final.

"It feels even better than last year... This year it was a really tough season for me. To get back on that level, it feels much more enjoyable."

Looking to become the first player to successfully defend the Wuhan title -- and to be the second two-time champion alongside Kvitova -- Sabalenka vows to battle until the last ball.

"I'll be there for the fight. Doesn't matter who is going to be there in the final," she said.

Barty said she was not concerned about her calf injury, but conceded she would need to be vigilant during the tricky final stretch of the season.

It's important at this time of the year to listen to your body," said the 23-year-old Aussie. "There were certain things I wasn't able to do.

Barty explained that she felt the injury early in the first set and that it "progressively got worse" as the match went on.

"I'm sure it's nothing that is too alarming," she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
