Aryna Sabalenka Beats Elena Rybakina to Win Australian Open 2023

Aryna Sabalenka produced a sensational fightback to beat Elena Rybakina and clinch the Australian Open on Saturday for her first Grand Slam title. The hard-hitting Belarusian lost the first set but fought hard to outclass Rybakina in the summit clash.

Sabalenka won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 against the Wimbledon champion in 2hr 28min on Rod Laver Arena.

The 24-year-old Sabalenka was appearing in her first major final and she made it count with a sensational show.

She improved to 11-0 in 2023, and the only set she has dropped all season was the opener on Saturday against Wimbledon champion Rybakina.

The summit clash lived up to the expectations as Rybakina showed her class in the first set to pin Sabalenka down. The Moscow-born broke her Belarusian opponent for a 5-4 lead and then served out the set in 34 minutes.

But Sabalenka turned things around with an aggressive style that resulted in 51 winners, 20 more than her opponent. She used 17 aces to overcome seven double-faults. And she managed to break the big-serving Rybakina three times, the last coming for a 4-3 lead in the third set that she never relinquished.

Sabalenka needed to work for the championship, double-faulting on her initial match point and requiring three more to close things out.

When Rybakina sent a forehand long to cap the final after nearly 2 1/2 hours, Sabalenka dropped to her back on the court and stayed down for a bit, covering her face as her eyes welled with tears.

Sabalenka is a powerful player whose most glowing strength was also her most glaring shortfall: her serve. Long capable of hammering aces, she also had a well-known problem with double-faulting, leading the tour in that category last year with nearly 400, including more than 20 apiece in some matches.

After much prodding from her team, she finally agreed to undergo an overhaul of her serving mechanics last August. That, along with a commitment to trying to stay calm in the most high-pressure moments, is really paying off now.

Sabalenka was 0-3 in Grand Slam semifinals until eliminating Magda Linette in Melbourne. Now Sabalenka has done one better and will rise to No. 2 in the rankings.

(With Agency Inputs)

