Aryna Sabalenka Beats Petra Kvitova to Win Qatar Open for Sixth Career Title
Aryna Sabalenka defeated Petra Kvitova in straight sets to clinch the Qatar Open for the sixth title in her career.
Aryna Sabalenka (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Doha: Aryna Sabalenka won her sixth career title on Saturday when she swept past former two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-3 in the Qatar Open final.
The Belarusian ninth seed's win over the eighth-seeded Czech, who was Qatar champion in 2018, will see her rise to 11 in the world rankings on Monday.
