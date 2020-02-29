Aryna Sabalenka Beats Petra Kvitova to Win Qatar Open for Sixth Career Title

Doha: Aryna Sabalenka won her sixth career title on Saturday when she swept past former two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-3 in the Qatar Open final.

The Belarusian ninth seed's win over the eighth-seeded Czech, who was Qatar champion in 2018, will see her rise to 11 in the world rankings on Monday.

