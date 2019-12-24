Asad Asif Khan Beats Undefeated Malaysia's No.1 Boxer to Clinch IBO Oceania Title

New Delhi: In a first, an Indian boxer from Kolkata won the Oceania-Orient feather title. The Osiana Orient Champion held at the Philippines marked the victory of Asad Asif Khan over Malaysian Aiman Abu Bakar.

Various nations were represented at the Osiana Orient Champion. Asad's (8-2-1) performance in Manila showcased his intensive training. His opponent Aiman Abu Bakar (9-0-0), Malaysia's No.1 boxer and an undefeated international player, was beaten by Asad in an all-win match from the start. Asad completely dominated the event during all eight rounds for a one-sided win.

Asad Asif is a licensed professional boxer under the IBC (Indian Boxing Council), the only internationally recognized Indian Professional Boxing Commission. Muralidharan Raja, the current president of IBC and ex-General Secretary of the Boxing Federation of India said: "I am proud of Asif's achievement and it will motivate upcoming boxers."

An elated Asad said: "I will always say hard work is the key to achieving anything in life, all you need is a great mentor, and I was blessed with one. This victory humbles me to work harder and ask the youth of India to take up the most inspiring sport out there."

Hailing from Kolkata, Asad has been trained by Mujtaba Kamal. Kamal managed his fights as a manager right from the professional debut of Asad, which was on 19 November 2011.

Right now, Asad trains at Bengaluru.

This win can be a turning point for professional boxing in India, which can see the advent of more enthusiasts in this sport.

