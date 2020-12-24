Asensio Spurs Real Madrid To 2-0 Win Over Granada

BARCELONA, Spain: Substitute Marco Asensio helped lead Real Madrid to a 2-0 win over Granada on Wednesday, keeping it level on points with Spanish league leader Atltico Madrid.

Two minutes of inspired attacking by Asensio culminated in his pass for Casemiro to head in the 57th-minute opener at Madrids Alfredo Di Stfano Stadium.

Karim Benzema scored Madrids second goal in the games final seconds with Granada caught off balance while searching for an equalizer.

Madrids fifth league victory in a row left it in second place behind Atltico on goal difference. The title chase is shaping up to be a contest between the two capital city rivals. They are both six points ahead of Real Sociedad and Villarreal. Fifth-place Barcelona is eight points back.

Atltico also has more games in hand to play than the pursuing pack. Atltico has played 13 games, Barcelona 14, Madrid and Villarreal 15, and Sociedad 16.

Asensio replaced forward Rodrygo Goes in the 38th when the 19-year-old Brazilian grabbed his right thigh and asked to be substituted.

