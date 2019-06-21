Take the pledge to vote

Ash Barty Rejected Andy Murray's Request to Play Wimbledon Mixed Doubles With Him

Andy Murray confirmed he will play men's doubles at Wimbledon next month and admitted he is still looking for a mixed doubles partner.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 21, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
Andy Murray said it was a shame that he and Ash Barty couldn't play mixed doubles at Wimbledon.
Andy Murray made a brilliant return to tennis by winning his men's doubles match with Feliciano Lopez against top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 7-6(5) 6-3 in the first round of Queen's Club Championships.

Murray, on Thursday, played his first match since having a hip surgery, that gave him essentially a metal hip. Murray has confirmed that he will be playing men's doubles at Wimbledon with Pierre-Hughes Herbert.

He has also revealed that he wants to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon as well but is yet to find a partner.

"I've been rejected a couple of times so far - in the nicest possible way, of course! One of those people was Ash Barty," Murray said in a BBC Sport column.

Murray went on to describe that it was during the French Open that he asked Barty to partner but she said she was already playing singles and women's doubles and did not want to add another event.

"Of course, I understood that.

"She also said: 'There's many better out there than me.' Then a few days later she won the French Open, so I fired her a message saying I told her she was one of the best - but she still rejected me!"

Murray has long been an admirer of Barty. Last year in January, Murray had initiated '#askandy' on Twitter, where a user asked him to name a young female player who he thought had a bright future.

Murray had replied 'Ash Barty'. "It is a shame we can't play together because I want the best partner possible.

"I'm sure I will find another great partner, providing I feel good enough to play the men's and mixed doubles. That said, I need to wait and see how I'm feeling first."

Murray also shared that he did feel the nerves taking the court alongside Lopez for the doubles and that it felt very different.

"I was nervous going out on to the court for the doubles match with Feliciano Lopez - and I was nervous throughout most of the match.

"It felt very different to when I came back here last year, playing Nick Kyrgios in the singles. I was really emotional that day," Murray said.

