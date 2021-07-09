Ashish Kumar Chaudhary rose to fame in 2019 after clinching a silver medal in the 75kg middleweight division at the Asian Championships. It was also Ashish’s first appearance in the mega event. He made his debut in the World Boxing Championships in the same year. However, he was knocked out from the event after losing to Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan of China.

Ashish belongs to the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. Despite picking professional boxing relatively late in his career, he made a name for himself with his hard work and determination.

Ashish’s professional career took off in 2009 after he won his first Gold medal at the junior state competition. He also clinched a Bronze medal at the School Nationals before taking part in the Youth Nationals in 2012.

Ashish grabbed his first senior medal in 2015 during the 35th National Games, which was held in Kerala.

The upcoming Tokyo Games will be his first appearance in the Summer Olympics and he qualified for the same by winning a bronze medal at the Asian qualifier, just a month after losing his father.

Age - 26

Sports/Discipline – Boxing, 75 kg

Working Ranking – N/A

First Olympic Games – 2020 Tokyo Games

Major Achievements

Asian Championships

Silver medal – Middleweight, 2019 Bangkok

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Ashish Kumar qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in March 2020 after reaching the semi-finals of the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament. Ashish bowed out of the event after losing to the Philippines’ Eumir Marcial in the semis to settle for bronze.

Recent Performances

In his most recent performance, Ashish Kumar (75kg) lost 2-3 at the hands of 2018 Asian Games Silver medallist Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan in the Quarter Final of the ASBC Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai in May 2021.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

The 2020 Tokyo Games is going to be Ashish Kumar’s first Olympic appearance as he was not able to qualify for the Rio 2016.

