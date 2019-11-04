Take the pledge to vote

Ashleigh Barty Tops End-of-season WTA Rankings, Leads Karolina Pliskova by Almost 2000 Points

Ashleigh Barty leads Karolina Pliskova in second by nearly 2000 points as the WTA rankings were updated on Monday.

AFP

November 4, 2019
Ashleigh Barty Tops End-of-season WTA Rankings, Leads Karolina Pliskova by Almost 2000 Points
Ashleigh Barty

Paris: Ashleigh Barty of Australia tops the end of season women's tennis rankings released Monday, a day after her triumph in the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China.

With 7,851 points, Barty, who has topped the rankings since early September, eclipsed second-placed Karolina Pliskova (5,940 points) by almost 2,000 points.

Naomi Osaka (5,497) held on to third place from Simona Halep, who moved up one spot to fourth on 5.462 points.

Barty dominated Elina Svitolina in Sunday's final in Shenzhen, winning 6-4, 6-3 to collect the richest prize in women's tennis of $4.4 million (4m euros).

Svitolina rose two places to sixth in the rankings while Kiki Bertens moved up one to ninth at the expense of Serena Williams who slipped to 10th spot.

Latest WTA rankings:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7,851 pts

2. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,940

3. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,496

4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,462 (+1)

5. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5,192 (-1)

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,075 (+2)

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,776 (-1)

8. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,745 (-1)

9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,245 (+1)

10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935 (-1)

11. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,120 (+3)

12. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,879 (-1)

13. Madison Keys (USA) 2,767

14. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2,740 (-2)

15. Petra Martic (CRO) 2,617

16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,390

17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,290 (+1)

18. Alison Riske (USA) 2,210 (+1)

19. Donna Vekic (CRO) 2,205 (+1)

20. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,175 (-3

