Ashleigh Barty Tops End-of-season WTA Rankings, Leads Karolina Pliskova by Almost 2000 Points
Ashleigh Barty leads Karolina Pliskova in second by nearly 2000 points as the WTA rankings were updated on Monday.
Ashleigh Barty (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Ashleigh Barty of Australia tops the end of season women's tennis rankings released Monday, a day after her triumph in the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China.
With 7,851 points, Barty, who has topped the rankings since early September, eclipsed second-placed Karolina Pliskova (5,940 points) by almost 2,000 points.
Naomi Osaka (5,497) held on to third place from Simona Halep, who moved up one spot to fourth on 5.462 points.
Barty dominated Elina Svitolina in Sunday's final in Shenzhen, winning 6-4, 6-3 to collect the richest prize in women's tennis of $4.4 million (4m euros).
Svitolina rose two places to sixth in the rankings while Kiki Bertens moved up one to ninth at the expense of Serena Williams who slipped to 10th spot.
Latest WTA rankings:
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7,851 pts
2. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,940
3. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,496
4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,462 (+1)
5. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5,192 (-1)
6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,075 (+2)
7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,776 (-1)
8. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,745 (-1)
9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,245 (+1)
10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935 (-1)
11. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,120 (+3)
12. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,879 (-1)
13. Madison Keys (USA) 2,767
14. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2,740 (-2)
15. Petra Martic (CRO) 2,617
16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,390
17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,290 (+1)
18. Alison Riske (USA) 2,210 (+1)
19. Donna Vekic (CRO) 2,205 (+1)
20. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,175 (-3
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Game of Thrones Inspired Emilia Clarke to Set Up Production House
- Squary or Scary: This Math Joke Has Left the Internet Puzzled. Can You Solve it?
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- Bigg Boss 13 First Finale Eviction: Fans Unhappy with Rashami, Devoleena, Shefali's Elimination
- Gauri Khan Posts Pic of the Khan Family, Struggles to Fit Everyone in One Frame