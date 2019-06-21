Ashleigh Barty Beats Venus Williams in Birmingham to Close in on World Number One Spot
Ashleigh Barty reached the semi-finals of the Birmingham Classic (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Birmingham: French Open champion Ashleigh Barty moved to within two matches of becoming world number one after seeing off Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals of the Birmingham Classic.
Barty will edge ahead of Naomi Osaka at the top of the rankings ahead of Wimbledon by taking the title and extended her winning streak to 10 matches against the five-time Wimbledon champion.
Williams made the better start as the 39-year-old took a 4-1 first set lead.
Barty, though, is also at ease on the grass and responded in style by romping through the next five games to take the set.
The Australian had to stave off break points in her opening service game of the second set, but then took control with two breaks of the Williams serve to set up a semi-final meeting with Barbora Strycova.
