Ashleigh Barty Wins Birmingham Title to Become Women's World Number One

Birmingham: Ashleigh Barty became only the second Australian woman to top the world rankings when she won the Birmingham WTA title on Sunday, beating Julia Goerges 6-3, 7-5.

The 23-year-old French Open champion emulates Yvonne Goolagong-Cawley, who held it for a fortnight in 1976.

Barty displaces Japan's Naomi Osaka as women's world number one.