Ashleigh Barty Wins Birmingham Title to Become Women's World Number One

Ashleigh Barty defeated Julia Goerges in straight sets to win the Birmingham WTA title and be crowned the new world No.1

AFP

Updated:June 23, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
Ashleigh Barty Wins Birmingham Title to Become Women's World Number One
Ashleigh Barty is the new world number one (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Birmingham: Ashleigh Barty became only the second Australian woman to top the world rankings when she won the Birmingham WTA title on Sunday, beating Julia Goerges 6-3, 7-5.

The 23-year-old French Open champion emulates Yvonne Goolagong-Cawley, who held it for a fortnight in 1976.

Barty displaces Japan's Naomi Osaka as women's world number one.

