Ashleigh Barty Wins Birmingham Title to Become Women's World Number One
Ashleigh Barty defeated Julia Goerges in straight sets to win the Birmingham WTA title and be crowned the new world No.1
Ashleigh Barty is the new world number one (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Birmingham: Ashleigh Barty became only the second Australian woman to top the world rankings when she won the Birmingham WTA title on Sunday, beating Julia Goerges 6-3, 7-5.
The 23-year-old French Open champion emulates Yvonne Goolagong-Cawley, who held it for a fortnight in 1976.
Barty displaces Japan's Naomi Osaka as women's world number one.
“@juliagoerges, I couldn’t think of a better person to share the court with.”@ashbar96 commends her #NatureValleyClassic final opponent and discusses a match that has earned her World No.1 status!
🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/FPorXxZdzh
— WTA (@WTA) June 23, 2019
