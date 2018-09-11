Asiad Gold Medallist Vinesh Phogat Says Foreign Coaches Needed for Better Olympic Preparation

While Indian athletes are talking about their aspirations for the upcoming Olympics in 2020, Asian Games Gold medallist Vinesh Phogat has said that Indian coaches are not good enough to help achieve the targets.“Indian coaches are giving results. But for an event like the Olympics, where the level of competition is very high, we need foreign coaches who can plan each day and discuss every aspect of our game like speed, stamina and strength besides technique,” Vinesh said at the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony organised by the Sports Authority of India.Vinesh, who was injured in the first round at the Rio Olympics, is one of India’s top medal prospects for Tokyo. This year Vinesh has won Gold at both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, and is now on the lookout for a personal coach as she prepares for 2020.“Hungarian Waller Ako helped me fill the gap (before the Asian Games) and gave me some useful lessons. Those instructions mattered a lot in Jakarta. I feel that in order to win an Olympic medal, I’ll need the help of a personal coach like Waller.“Before the Asian Games, I went to Hungary and overcame the shortcomings. My Gold at the Spanish Grand Prix was the result of that training. If I get the same training over the next two years, I will certainly win an Olympic medal,” said Vinesh.While speaking about her exit at Rio, Vinesh said she had learnt a lot. “I used to play aggressive, and I paid the price for it in Rio. Now, I know how to challenge a rival. Even in the final at the Asian Games, I held myself for long in crunch situations.”Vinesh further went onto to speak about how she had almost given up due to the tough training regimen. “Several times, I thought of quitting the sport after a tough training session. But I did not want to let people down who had faith in my abilities… so I started training with passion and zeal.”For now, Vinesh is concentrating on bringing back her maiden medal at the World Championships which begin on October 20th in Budapest and finish the season on a high.“I would like to win my first gold at Budapest and finish the season in style. This is my biggest aim for the season,” Vinesh signed off.