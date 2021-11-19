Asian Archery Championships: India's Campaign Ends with Seven Medals

India’s campaign at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 ended with seven medals as the recurve women’s and men’s teams settled for silver on Friday. Both the men’s and women’s teams lost their respective finals to the Koreans.

In the women’s recurve final, the Korean team of Ryoo Su Jung, Oh Yejin, and Lim Haejin defeated the Indian trio of Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi Phor, and Madhu Vedwan 6-0, while in men’s final, the Korean trio of Leo Seungyun, Kim Pil-Joong, and Han Woo Tack outclassed the Indian team of Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe, and Kapil 6-2.

In the bronze-medal match, the mixed recurve team of Ankita Bhakat and Kapil clinched bronze after a 6-0 win against Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched the gold medal in the women’s individual compound while 2017 Asian champion Abhishek Verma won silver in the men’s event.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav also had to settle for silver in the compound mixed team, losing 155-154 to South Korea’s Choi Yonghee and Kim Yunhee.

