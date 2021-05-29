Asian Boxing Championship: Mary Kom, Among Four Women Boxers Eyeing Gold On Sunday

Six-time world champion Mary Kom alongside Pooja Rani (75kg), Anupama (+81kg) and Lalbuatsahi (64kg) will be in action on Sunday as they play their respective final bouts.

Aiming for the sixth gold medal in just seven appearances, the veteran Mary Kom will face a stiff challenge from the two-time world champion Kazakh boxer Nazym Kyzaibay in the 51kg final. Another Olympic-bound Pooja Rani, who received a walk-over in the semi-finals, will fight against an in-form Mavluda Movlonova of Uzbekistan, who ended the challenge of London Olympics medallist Marina Volnova in the last-4 stage. On the other hand, Lalbuatsaihi and Anupama will also face strong Kazakh boxers in their respective finals.

So far, the India women’s team has already won six bronze medals through Monika (48 kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (54 kg), Jasmine (57 kg), Simranjit Kaur (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg), and Saweety (81 kg).

The Indian contingent have already ensured their best-ever show by securing unprecedented 15 medals and bettered previous highest of 13 medals (2 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze) achieved during the 2019 edition.

In the men’s section, Panghal will look to defend his title when he will be up against the Rio Olympics and world champion Uzbek pugilist Zoirov Shakhobidin of Uzbekistan in the gold medal match on Monday. Assam boxer Thapa, who has been impressive and the joint most successful male boxer in the Championships with five consecutive medals, will be challenged by the Asian Games silver medallist Mongolia’s Baatarsukh Chinzorig. Second seeded Sanjeet will fight against the Rio Olympics silver medallist Vassiliy Levit, who is chasing his fourth gold medal of the Asian Championships.

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has allocated USD 4,00,000 prize money for this Championships. The gold medallists of men’s and women’s categories will be awarded with USD 10,000 while both the silver and bronze medal winners will take home USD 5,000 and 2,500 respectively.

