sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»Asian Boxing Championship: Mary Kom Enters 51KG Final, Ensured of At Least a Silver Medal
1-MIN READ

Asian Boxing Championship: Mary Kom Enters 51KG Final, Ensured of At Least a Silver Medal

Mary Kom marches into final at 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championships

Mary Kom marches into final at 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championships

The top-seeded Mary Kom dug from her huge reservoir of experience to outwit the sprightly Altantsetseg with her right hook being particularly impressive on the day.

Six time World Champion Mary Kom beat Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in Women’s 51kg semifinal to advance to the final. She won the bout 4-1 on split decision. Mary Kom is now enusred of at least a silver medal.

Meanwhile, Monika lost her semifinal bout to Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan in an unanimous decision.

The top-seeded Mary Kom dug from her huge reservoir of experience to outwit the sprightly Altantsetseg with her right hook being particularly impressive on the day.

RELATED NEWS

The 38-year-old will now be gunning for her sixth gold medal at the continental showpiece.

Earlier, in an intense contest, Monika just could not keep pace with Balkibekova, who craftily dodged the Indian’s attacks and connected some eye-catching combination punches to dominate the proceedings.

The 38-year-old will now be gunning for her sixth gold medal at the continental showpiece.

Earlier, in an intense contest, Monika just could not keep pace with Balkibekova, who craftily dodged the Indian’s attacks and connected some eye-catching combination punches to dominate the proceedings.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 27, 2021, 20:24 IST