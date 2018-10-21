Asian Champions Trophy 2018: India Ease Past Arch-rivals Pakistan

The Indian men’s hockey team registered a morale boosting win against Pakistan in their second group game of the Asian Champions Trophy 2018 in Muscat on Saturday.Goals from Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh were enough to give India a 3-1 win after Pakistan had taken an early lead courtesy of Muhammad Irfan.Pakistan won an early penalty corner and Irfan was at hand to convert on the rebound after Sreejesh had saved the initial shot, thus giving Pakistan a shock lead.The goal saw India launch a flurry of attacks thereafter but the game remained in favour of Pakistan as the first quarter ended.India were back on level terms in the second quarter though, as skipper Manpreet Singh dribbled past three players before slotting a shot home in the goalkeeper’s left bottom corner.The goal led to a renewed flurry of attacks and India grew in confidence as the match went on. But they would have to wait for the beginning of the second half to take the lead.Mandeep Singh gave India the lead early in the third quarter with a cheeky finish wherein he took a shot from between his legs with his back to the goal.Pakistan were now well and truly on the back foot and were unable to launch any major attacks, instead getting pinned down in their half by the Indian forwards.With a little over five minutes to go, Dilpreet put the result beyond any doubt as he converted a shot from close range, netting his fourth goal of the tournament after he scored a hat-trick against Oman in the opening game.The final quarter saw Pakistan try to launch a few attacks but India largely kept possession to see out what was a comfortable win in the end.India will next take on Japan in their third group game on Sunday.