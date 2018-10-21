English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asian Champions Trophy 2018: India Ease Past Arch-rivals Pakistan
The Indian men’s hockey team registered a morale boosting win against Pakistan in their second group game of the Asian Champions Trophy 2018 in Muscat on Saturday.
(Image: Asian Hockey Federation Twitter)
Loading...
The Indian men’s hockey team registered a morale boosting win against Pakistan in their second group game of the Asian Champions Trophy 2018 in Muscat on Saturday.
Goals from Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh were enough to give India a 3-1 win after Pakistan had taken an early lead courtesy of Muhammad Irfan.
Pakistan won an early penalty corner and Irfan was at hand to convert on the rebound after Sreejesh had saved the initial shot, thus giving Pakistan a shock lead.
The goal saw India launch a flurry of attacks thereafter but the game remained in favour of Pakistan as the first quarter ended.
India were back on level terms in the second quarter though, as skipper Manpreet Singh dribbled past three players before slotting a shot home in the goalkeeper’s left bottom corner.
The goal led to a renewed flurry of attacks and India grew in confidence as the match went on. But they would have to wait for the beginning of the second half to take the lead.
Mandeep Singh gave India the lead early in the third quarter with a cheeky finish wherein he took a shot from between his legs with his back to the goal.
Pakistan were now well and truly on the back foot and were unable to launch any major attacks, instead getting pinned down in their half by the Indian forwards.
With a little over five minutes to go, Dilpreet put the result beyond any doubt as he converted a shot from close range, netting his fourth goal of the tournament after he scored a hat-trick against Oman in the opening game.
The final quarter saw Pakistan try to launch a few attacks but India largely kept possession to see out what was a comfortable win in the end.
India will next take on Japan in their third group game on Sunday.
Goals from Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh were enough to give India a 3-1 win after Pakistan had taken an early lead courtesy of Muhammad Irfan.
Pakistan won an early penalty corner and Irfan was at hand to convert on the rebound after Sreejesh had saved the initial shot, thus giving Pakistan a shock lead.
The goal saw India launch a flurry of attacks thereafter but the game remained in favour of Pakistan as the first quarter ended.
India were back on level terms in the second quarter though, as skipper Manpreet Singh dribbled past three players before slotting a shot home in the goalkeeper’s left bottom corner.
The goal led to a renewed flurry of attacks and India grew in confidence as the match went on. But they would have to wait for the beginning of the second half to take the lead.
Mandeep Singh gave India the lead early in the third quarter with a cheeky finish wherein he took a shot from between his legs with his back to the goal.
Pakistan were now well and truly on the back foot and were unable to launch any major attacks, instead getting pinned down in their half by the Indian forwards.
With a little over five minutes to go, Dilpreet put the result beyond any doubt as he converted a shot from close range, netting his fourth goal of the tournament after he scored a hat-trick against Oman in the opening game.
The final quarter saw Pakistan try to launch a few attacks but India largely kept possession to see out what was a comfortable win in the end.
India will next take on Japan in their third group game on Sunday.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lottery Jackpot Hits Record $1.6 Billion After No Winners in Friday's Draw
- What Can App Stores do if Users Start Downvoting an App? Nothing, For The Sake of Democracy
- Bajrang Punia to Spearhead India's Challenge at Wrestling Worlds
- Massive Dussehra Car Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh in October 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- Sambar is NOT South Indian and You Should Thank the Marathas
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...