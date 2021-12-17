Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021, IND vs PAK Live Score and Updates: Manpreet Singh and Team Eye Semis Berth

Live now
Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021, IND vs PAK Live Score: Joint Asian Champions Trophy title holders, India and Pakistan will renew their hockey rivalry on Friday, December 17 in a preliminary round encounter of the 2021 edition in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Notably, both the teams started the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 campaigns with stalemates. While India played out a 2-2 draw against South Korea in their opening Read More
Umar Bhutta Pakistan team Captain calls the India vs Pakistan clash ‘a normal game in the tournament”
Umar Bhutta Pakistan team Captain :* it's a normal game in the tournament .* they are a good team , and we will try our best to do good .#HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/W1YIaiGTfH
Here’s what India captain Manpreet Singh had to say prior the high-profile clash
Manpreet Singh India Team Captain: * Tomorrow going to be a good match.* We can’t underestimate any team, all teams came here to give their best#HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/2srEtOrio3
India starting XI: Here the team that’ll start the match
The Men that’ll take the field for the all-important encounter. 💪🔥#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/wU0ZV1iOCA
India and Pakistan were declared joint winners in the last edition of the ACT in 2018 in Muscat after the final was washed out. Going by past record, Pakistan definitely hold an edge but on form, India will definitely start as favourites today.
The last time both the neighbours played each other was in the league stages of the ACT in 2018 where India beat their neighbours 3-1.
The other Asian hockey powerhouse Pakistan meanwhile were held to a 0-0 draw by Japan in their opening match. The match against India is going to be Pakistan’s second match of the tournament. This discrepancy is because of Malaysia’s withdrawal from the event.
Olympic bronze-medallists India did not have the best of starts to the tournament, their first after the historic Tokyo campaign, as Korea came from two goals down to hold the Manpreet Singh-led side 2-2 in their tournament opener. Stunned by Korea, the Indians came out a completely different side against Bangladesh on Wednesday, thrashing the hosts 9-0 in a lop-sided affair.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of Hockey Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 round-robin match between India and Pakistan being played in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
However, India found some rhythm as they thrashed hosts Bangladesh 9-0 on Wednesday. The victory will give them momentum ahead of the crucial clash against the arch rivals. They can’t afford to relax in this high-octane fixture as the Asian neighbours also boast of a rich hockey history although of late the game is on decline in that nation. The last time both the Asian heavyweights played each other was in the league stages of the 2018 edition where India beat Pakistan 3-1.
India are currently leading the standings with four points and a win will secure India’s place in the semi-finals of the five-nation tournament. Whereas Pakistan are at the fourth spot after their goalless draw against Japan.
Asian Champions Trophy 2021 2021 India vs Pakistan squads:
India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Suraj Karkera (gk), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Harmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh.
Pakistan: Amjad Ali (GK), Ali Mubashar, Muhammad Razzaq, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Rana, Ali Ghazanfar, Ali Shan, Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Yaqoob, Umar Bhutta (Captain), Ammad Butt, Muhammad Hammadudin, Junaid Manzoor, Muhammad Abdullah, Afraz, Ahmed Nadeem, Ajaz Ahmad, Abu Mahmood.
What time will India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 match kick-off?
The Asian Champions Trophy 2021 preliminary match between India and Pakistan will be hosted at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, in Dhaka Bangladesh. The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 pm IST on Friday, December 17.
What TV channel will show India vs Pakistan match?
Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the tournament. It will be shown live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD, Disney+ Hotstar and DD Sports.
How can I live stream India vs Pakistan fixture?
Fans can live stream the action on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
