Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021, IND vs PAK Live Score and Updates: Manpreet Singh and Team Eye Semis Berth

match, Pakistan were held to a goalless draw by Japan in their first game of the tournament on Tuesday. Their following match against Malaysia couldn’t go through as the island nation pulled out of the tournament at the last minute.

However, India found some rhythm as they thrashed hosts Bangladesh 9-0 on Wednesday. The victory will give them momentum ahead of the crucial clash against the arch rivals. They can’t afford to relax in this high-octane fixture as the Asian neighbours also boast of a rich hockey history although of late the game is on decline in that nation. The last time both the Asian heavyweights played each other was in the league stages of the 2018 edition where India beat Pakistan 3-1.

India are currently leading the standings with four points and a win will secure India’s place in the semi-finals of the five-nation tournament. Whereas Pakistan are at the fourth spot after their goalless draw against Japan.

Asian Champions Trophy 2021 2021 India vs Pakistan squads:

India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Suraj Karkera (gk), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Harmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh.

Pakistan: Amjad Ali (GK), Ali Mubashar, Muhammad Razzaq, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Rana, Ali Ghazanfar, Ali Shan, Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Yaqoob, Umar Bhutta (Captain), Ammad Butt, Muhammad Hammadudin, Junaid Manzoor, Muhammad Abdullah, Afraz, Ahmed Nadeem, Ajaz Ahmad, Abu Mahmood.

What time will India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 match kick-off?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2021 preliminary match between India and Pakistan will be hosted at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, in Dhaka Bangladesh. The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 pm IST on Friday, December 17.

What TV channel will show India vs Pakistan match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the tournament. It will be shown live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD, Disney+ Hotstar and DD Sports.

How can I live stream India vs Pakistan fixture?

Fans can live stream the action on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

