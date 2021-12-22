Asian Champions Trophy 2021 India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Joint Asian Champions Trophy title holders, India and Pakistan will lock horns in the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Bronze Medal match in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 22. Three-time champions India kickstarted their tournament on a high with one draw and two wins to consolidate top position in the points table. Unfortunately, Manpreet Singh’s men were stunned 3-5 by Japan in the second semi-final on Tuesday. They will now look to grab a third-place finish at the hockey tournament. Meanwhile, Pakistan lost to South Korea in another semi-final match in a 5-6 thriller earlier on Tuesday.

India need to keep their focus as they face Pakistan in the third-place match. Notably, both sides have faced each other once in the group stage with the former coming out on top in a 3-1 win.

Asian Champions Trophy 2021 India vs Pakistan: Team News, Injury Update

TBA

Asian Champions Trophy 2021 2021 India vs Pakistan squads:

India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Suraj Karkera (gk), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Harmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh.

Pakistan: Amjad Ali (GK), Ali Mubashar, Muhammad Razzaq, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Rana, Ali Ghazanfar, Ali Shan, Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Yaqoob, Umar Bhutta (Captain), Ammad Butt, Muhammad Hammadudin, Junaid Manzoor, Muhammad Abdullah, Afraz, Ahmed Nadeem, Ajaz Ahmad, Abu Mahmood.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2021 match be played?

The match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

When will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2021 match be played?

The game will be held on Wednesday, December 22.

What time will India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 match kick-off?

The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 pm IST.

What TV channel will show India vs Pakistan match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the tournament.

How can I live stream India vs Pakistan fixture?

Fans can live stream the action on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.