Asian Elite Boxing Championships: Mohammad Hussamuddin Advances to Semis; Boosts India's Medal Tally

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin advanced to the semi-finals and further increased India’s medal count at the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Sunday.

Hussamuddin (57kg) was up against South Korea’s Haengseok Lee in the quarter-final bout. The South Korean started on the front foot in the first round, landing clean punches and keeping his Indian counterpart at bay for the majority of the first round.

Hussamuddin will face the 2021 World Championships silver medalist Serik Temirzha in the semi-finals bout on November 10.

