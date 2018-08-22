Asian Games 2018: A Shoot-Off, Then A Shoot-off, Then A Gold!

Finishing in the top two wasn’t good enough. A shoot-off that followed also wasn’t good enough. And hence there was another shoot-off! And in the end, India’s Rahi Sarnobat emerged gold medallist in the Women’s 25m Pistol event, ahead of Thailand’s Yangpaiboon Naphaswan. Both shooters shot a Games Record of 34 in the final.Sarnobat won a team bronze in this event at the previous Asian Games, but she’s a gold medallist in the same discipline from the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games. In qualification, she shot 580 to finish seventh. But throughout the final, she never fell out of the top 3.In contrast, compatriot Manu Bhaker, who had topped qualification with a Games Record score of 593, finished a disappointing sixth, with a final round score of 16. The 16 year old, who had clearly been beaten by the big stage blues, looked devastated as he walked back to her seat after getting eliminated.Bhaker, a teenage prodigy, with a sensational run in junior and senior events, had earlier failed to make it to the Mixed Team event final. She still has the 10m Air Pistol event to compete in.