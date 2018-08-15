After Gold Coast Heartbreak, Sakshi Malik Eyes Strong Show in Jakarta

After her bronze medal show at the Commonwealth Games 2018 earlier this year, ace Indian women's wrestler Sakshi Malik has set her sights firmly on winning the top prize at the upcoming Asian Games.Malik, who shot to fame after winning a historic bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 58 kg category, feels that she has trained well and if luck is on her side, she can return home with a medal from Jakarta."I wasn’t very happy with the bronze (at CWG 2018) because I had won a silver in 2014 Commonwealth Games, and had hoped for a gold this time around. I had defeated the eventual gold medallist (Adeneyi) by a 10-2 margin just two months before the Gold Coast event, but I ended up losing to her later in April," Malik told Firstport."I guess it’s all about your performance on the day, or perhaps God’s will. There was no shortage of effort from my side; on the contrary, I improved my training for the Games. Luck also plays a vital part," she added.Malik lost to Michelle Fazzari and Aminat Adeneyi at Gold Coast but won the bronze medal courtesy of her victory over Tayla Ford. The star grappler now feels that she needs to put those losses behind her and focus on performing well at the upcoming Games."I wasn’t very happy with that performance, but have put that behind now and am focusing on performing well at the Asian Games and winning a medal, in order to put all the doubts at the back of my mind to rest."Malik will be competing in the 62 kg category at the upcoming Asiad and she feels that the competition will be much tougher compared to the Commonwealth Games. However, the 25-year-old said that she is well prepared in every aspect and ready to deal with whatever the other star wrestlers will throw at her."Every competition is different. Commonwealth Games had a different level of challenge, and the Asian Games will have a tougher standard of competition, since Asian nations fare better at this sport," she said."It’s all about preparing accordingly, knowing which set of nations and their wrestlers can give us a tough fight, and observing their videos."Malik will be hopeful of winning her maiden medal at the Asian Games. She has already won an Olympics Bronze (2016) and Commonwealth Silver (2014) and Bronze (2018), in her illustrious wrestling career.